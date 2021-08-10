Beybee says yes to offline retail, expands all across the country

Baby & Mother Care brand Baybee is ready to dive into the offline market. The company offers a large pool of high-quality, vegan, non-toxic, paraben free products and is now focusing on modern retail by going offline. In recent years, the company has witnessed 4x growth in its customer base.

Shish Kharesiya, Founder of BeyBee, commenting on this expansion mentioned, “At Bey Bee, we have always remained committed to manufacturing and delivering safe and natural babycare products to parents to keep their babies healthy and comfortable throughout the day. We are happy to share that we have grown immensely over the years of our successful online operations in India, and are now set to expand our presence by going offline. So far, the journey has been super exciting for us with high customer satisfaction levels. We will continue to add more new products to our existing portfolio and ensure a seamless shopping experience for our customers in the times to come.”

Baybee – available on Amazon and Flipkart offers a wide array of products such as baby dry sheets – which is the highest selling product followed by water-based baby wipes, cucumber baby wipes, baby sunscreen, baby lotion, baby oil, and mom care products, among others.

The company started its operations with Rs 20,000 but with immense growth, the company managed to make 20 Crores in 2020 and is aiming for 100 Crores by 2024.