Mother Sparsh appoints Himanshu Chandel as the new head of Marketing & Growth

Baby & Mothercare brand, Mother Sparsh made a change in its leadership folds and appointed Himanshu Chandel as the Head of Marketing & Growth. The key responsibilities of Mr.Chandel will be to superhead the brand’s overall marketing and growth strategy along with analytics focussing more on product innovation.

This announcement plays a significant role in the marketplace, as the brand recently came into the D2C platform and noted a three times spike within the past three months. The on-boarding of Chandel is aligned with the brand founders to create a landmark in the D2C platform and getting 10x sales on the website.

Himanshu Chandel commented on this matter “We intend to scale Mother Sparsh to become a 100 crore brand by FY ’23, and alongside other prerequisites, we are committed to enhance brand loyalty among the consumers. The key growth lever for us would be placing end consumers at the center of the overall strategy while we would strongly leverage retention marketing strategies along with an advanced Mar-Tech stack. The brand would alongside continue to scale acquisitions with the right set of the marketing mix.”

Welcoming him to the brand, Mother Sparsh Co-Founder and CEO Himanshu Gandhi said asserted that the appointment of the marketing genius is also “in sync with the brand’s next growth chapter that majorly is around building the world-class brand that thrives in a digital-first world”. He added, “Speed, precision and timing will play a major role in our next phase of growth journey, as winning customer loyalty and improving customer lifetime value is sacrosanct for us.”

Prior to joining the company, Mr. Chandel has been instrumental in working with brands like Pipa Bella- now acquired by Nykaa, Homescapes Europa ltd, and Passion gaming that registered a multi-fold growth in terms of acquisition under his leadership.