Sanjeev Rao takes the helm as CEO at Salman Khan’s Being Human Clothing

Salman Khan’s Four Aces Fashion House, which owns the Being Human Clothing label, has a new CEO. Multidisciplinary business leader, Sanjeev Rao, who comes with over 25 years of management experience leading strategic growth in the retail arena (apparel, hypermarkets, departmental stores, supermarkets, convenience stores and entertainment) joined the Bollywood superstar and producer’s clothing company on August 2, 2021.

An alumni of the Wharton Business School UPENN, Sanjeev has handled core teams of large retail units as a cross-functional expert. Moreover, he has worked at leadership levels with retail giants like Landmark group, Aditya Birla Retail and Jubilant Retail across strategy, operations and P&L management.

Exceptionally competitive in forging new markets and delivering compelling results in shifting business environments across multicultural landscapes, Sanjeev is also an expert in building and energising teams and then leading from the front to deliver significant financial results. And every company he worked at, he created a culture built on a foundation of integrity, accountability, analytics, and execution success.

Sanjeev led a very strong P&L with Global oversight (India/SEA/SAARC/GC) for Raymond, where he also challenged to stabilise and turnaround an iconic textile brand manufacturing behemoth of India to become a leading and profitable fashion retail company by 2020 while spearheading unprecedented growth at the same time.

Being Human Clothing is a brand that was launched in 2012, the clothing and wearable accessories brand has grown manifold in these last nine years. Moreover, it has made its mark in over 15 countries with over 500 points of sale.

Welcoming Sanjeev Rao to Being Human Clothing, Managing Director, Alvira Agnihotri says, “We’re glad to have Sanjeev join us as the CEO of Being Human Clothing. His vast experience in retail, specifically in the garment industry, will help us lead Being Human Clothing to expand to more markets and countries. We have big plans for the brand and with Sanjeev’s valuable expertise and contribution, we’re sure of taking Being Human Clothing to greater success. At the same time, it will also be a learning experience to work with someone like him who has several successes to his credit in this sector.”