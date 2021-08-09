FLO Mumbai Collaboration with NITIE: Signing of the MOU

Adding more to its commitment towards social inclusion and diversity, National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) initiated discussions with FICCI- FLO for a potential collaboration.

The FICCI-FLO team was led by Lubeina Shahpurwala, Chairperson, FLO, Mumbai, Tehmina Khandwala, Senior Vice Chairperson and Aarmeen Mogul Dordi Dordi, Treasurer FLO Mumbai.

The discussion was centered on potential collaborations of NITIE & FICCI-FLO, conducting leadership, entrepreneurship & capability building for FICCI-FLO members and opening avenues for research partnership in the future.

NITIE team was led by Professor Manoj Tiwari, Director NITIE along with Professor Vivekanand Khanapuri, DEAN (SRIC), Coordinator Prof Upasna A Agarwal, faculty team along with research scholars.

Through this partnership with NITIE, FLO Mumbai aims to cover 21st century skills for women in workplaces and continued education thereby leading to greater gender inclusion. This is inspired by Prof Tiwari’s, vision to make entrepreneurs globally competitive.

“FLO is extremely excited to join forces with NITIE, since this enables us to advance knowledge and educate leaders for the new global society,” says Lubeina Shahpurwala, Chairperson, FLO Mumbai.

“As an entrepreneur myself, I see this as a key development programme for entrepreneurs entering and re-entering the workplaces. I believe that the synergies of FLO and NITIE will present tremendous opportunities for education and research and will serve to establish bold new university-industry linkages,” added Shahpurwala.

“I am proud humbled and honoured to be part of the team that is launching this programme and also look forward to working together with NITIE on the white paper,” she added further.

FLO was established in 1983, as a division of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) which is the apex body of industry and commerce in India. As an All India Organisation for women, FLO has 18 Chapters pan India – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Northeast, Pune, Amritsar, NorthEast & Uttarakhand, with its head office in New Delhi.

FLO provides a platform for networking and consensus building within and across sectors and is the first port of call for Indian industry, policy makers and the international business community. One of the key areas of focus for FLO is education and skill development for women.

FLO Mumbai partnership with NITIE is based on the fact that NITIE is a globally recognised player in the education and high-tech arena.

NITIE is eagerly looking forward for initiating the next steps towards signing the MOU soon.