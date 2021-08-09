American Express announced the launch of its 2021 ‘Shop Small’ campaign in India which builds on its commitment to support small local merchants as they continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

This year’s campaign supports over 80,000 small and medium-sized merchants including supermarkets, retail shops, healthcare services, bakeries, restaurants, and hotels across 6 cities – Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Commenting on the campaign Manoj Adlakha, SVP and CEO American Express Banking Corp, India said “We are excited to launch our Shop Small Campaign which has been specially designed to help merchants in their post-lockdown business recovery. The campaign supports 80,000 merchants across six cities enabling them to revive their businesses, in the aftermath of the pandemic. By encouraging our Cardmembers to shop small we are helping small business owners in our local communities revive and thrive”.

Expressing his support for the campaign Kunal Kapoor, Manager Krishna Supermarche 37, said “Our customers are the heart of our business. The several lockdown phases have led to a slowdown in our business and hampered our livelihood. With Shop Small by American Express, we are looking forward to welcoming more customers in our shops and providing them with their choice of products/services”.