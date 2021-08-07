Reliance BP Mobility partners with Swiggy

Reliance Industries’ arm, Reliance BP Mobility has partnered with Swiggy, food aggregation giant to contribute towards the creation of a robust EV ecosystem. The tie up will promote the adoption of battery-operated vehicles, including deployment of electric two-wheelers supported by BP’s network of battery swap stations and Swiggy’s network of delivery partners.

“Our collaboration with Swiggy has the potential to bring disruption and increase EV adoption among delivery and transportation companies in the country. We are confident Swiggy and their delivery partners will immensely benefit from our widespread network of battery swap stations,” Harish C. Mehta, Reliance BP Mobility’s Chief Executive Officer said in a statement.

The company aims to cover 8 lakh kilometres a day by 2025, cutting down vehicle running costs by 40 percent. Sriharsha Majety, Chief Executive Officer, Swiggy, has also commented on this, “Business growth should go hand-in-hand with the interests of its stakeholders, the welfare of the community, and minimizing the impact on the environment.”

“Swiggy’s fleet delivers millions of orders each month with our partners traveling an average of 80- 100kms daily. As we continue to work towards providing our consumers with greater convenience, we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable,” he added further.