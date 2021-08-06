Soothe Healthcare, popularly known for its personal hygiene product range under the umbrella of Paree, has raised Rs 130 crore in Series C round from A91 Partners.

This homegrown personal hygiene products startup has noted that they will use the fresh capital for marketing activities and deepening distribution channels to achieve its goal of establishing Paree as a household feminine care brand in India.

Commenting on the funding, Sahil Dharia, Founder and CEO, Soothe Healthcare, said, “Paree is among a select few offline brands to achieve a Rs 100 crore top line in 4 years since launch. We have stayed focused on offering a great product with a good value proposition to become a trusted personal hygiene brand across the country. With this investment from A91, we’re on a solid track to achieve our goal of a significant market share in the next few years.”

The investment by A91 Partners included a secondary transaction with Sixth Sense Ventures. The secondary sale allowed for a successful exit for Sixth Sense Ventures’ first fund that had invested in Soothe. The VC fund continues to hold its investments from its second fund.