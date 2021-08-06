Haryana Govt signs MOU to take handloom to the international shores

Haryana Government has taken an initiative to create opportunities for MSMEs( micro small medium enterprises). The state govt has signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Walmart Vridhhi- a growth and training program designed for MSMEs sectors and Haqdarshak, a technology platform with the Haryana Government.

According to the media sources, this MoU was signed by Director General (MSMEs) Vikas Gupta, Nittin Dutt on behalf of Walmart Vriddhi, and CEO Aniket Doeger on behalf of Haqdarshak.

Dushyant Chautala, Deputy CM of the state who holds a portfolio of industry and commerce department said on this matter that the state wants to take the handloom, traditional weavers, and handicrafts of rural India to the international market through an e-commerce platform.

He also added that the state government is adopting the PM’s ‘Make in India’ vision by launching different schemes like first grain ATM etc. But simultaneously, he has a vision of ‘Make in Haryana’ so that the state can become an investment destination therefore it will help to stop the migration from the state.

This move will bring a big opportunity for the MSME sector, as their products will be displayed in 24 countries and will be available in 10,500 stores under 48 banners, according to the official report.