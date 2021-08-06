Flipkart adds 4 new supply chains in Gujarat

E-commerce giant Flipkart has just announced that it has added 4 new supply chains in Gujarat. The new chains will cater to the growing demand of the e-commerce industry and will also provide aid to the local sellers of the state.

The new facilities are located in Ahmedabad and Surat, spread across an area of 5 lakh Sq.ft, and will help generate 5,000 new roles through direct and indirect recruitment across the state, the statement revealed.

Talking about this matter,Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO, Flipkart, said “A robust supply chain has a cascading impact on almost all aspects of trade and business. Over the past many years, Flipkart has made heavy investments in a world-class, tech-enabled supply chain and last mile infrastructure, which has created lakhs of local jobs and has been pivotal to path-breaking customer experiences. With a strengthened supply chain presence in Gujarat we will be able to further support MSMEs, sellers from Gujarat and thousands of kirana partners from the state, while creating thousands of additional local jobs.

The company is aiming to witness lakhs of first-time e-commerce services from the state, as there’s a 52% growth in the new customer base across tier-II cities. Flipkart has also launched a zero-commission marketplace to support the local retailers across the country.

Over the years, Gujarat has found different ways to support the growth of the e-commerce industry. Lakhs of local retailers, kirana stores are starting their e-commerce base in the state and making their entrepreneurship journey successful. Flipkart has also signed an agreement with Gujarat Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd, as a part of the Flipkart Samarth initiative.