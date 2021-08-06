Levi Strauss & Co. has announced that they have signed a purchase agreement for the sale of Beyond Yoga to LS&Co. The company hasn’t disclosed the size of the all-cash deal, however the deal is expected to close in Q4. This acquisition will help the brand expand its portfolio and enable them to allocate global resources and infrastructure to significantly expand Beyond Yoga.

“The foundation the Beyond Yoga team has built, combined with LS&Co.’s resources, global reach and scale, make me confident that Beyond Yoga will become a powerful growth engine for LS&Co., and help drive our strategic priorities,” said Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer of LS&Co.

According to the official statement, Beyond Yoga will operate as a standalone entity within LS&Co, following completion of the transaction. Co-founder Michelle Wahler will continue to be chief executive officer of Beyond Yoga and will report to Chip Bergh.

“We are honored and excited to become a part of the LS&Co. family,” Wahler said. “Joining their portfolio will enable us to accelerate our growth by leveraging the experience and resources of their team and their global infrastructure. We are thrilled to have LS&Co. help us expand our brand to a wider audience, as we continue to promote our mission of inclusivity and acceptance for all.”

Harmit Singh, CFO, LS&Co. Has also commented on the deal, “The brand has more than doubled its revenue and grown profitability in a disciplined manner over the last three years. This acquisition further strengthens LS&Co.’s revenue trajectory, enhances our gross and EBIT margins and is immediately accretive to our earnings. Given our strong liquidity position, this transaction, which is consistent with our capital allocation strategy, allows us to profitably scale a high-return, digital business.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Beyond Yoga is a premium, athleisure apparel brand focused on quality, fit and comfort for all shapes and sizes. Founded in 2005 by, the company is female-founded, female-run and over 85% female-led.