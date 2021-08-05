Omnicomm By Indiaretailing And Omuni | Surviving the pandemic, lessons learnt in online retail

With brick and mortar stores closing down due to the pandemic, omnichannel retailing has emerged as a savior for the retail industry. They are focussing more on their digital presence. This mindset shift has been caused by sudden increase in online shopping, digital literacy, and penetration of the internet in the country.

In order to keep up with the change, brands and retailers were forced to look at digital business models holistically. Where giants of the industry already had a multi-channel approach, even small merchants and kiranas were witnessed catching up with the new age trends and opportunities.

Indiaretailing is presenting ‘Omnicomm’, in partnership with Omuni. Omuni is India’s largest omnichannel retail platform, currently working with more than 50 global brands. In the latest episode, we talked to some of the key players in retail to discuss the pandemic effect, challenges and solutions.

Moderated by Mukul Bafana, co-founder, and CEO of Omuni, the session hosted Ayush Tainwala ED, Bagzones Lifestyle; Lavin Lekhraj, Direction, Cotton World; Sumit Dhingra VP & GM, India and Southeast Asia, Crocs.

Discussion Points –

Covid-19 impact on different retail segments

Challenges faced by the businesses

Landscape Omnichannel, and its impact

Rise & advantages of digital models and advantages, and more

Enhancement of customers experience through a digital medium