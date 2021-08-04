Bewakoof launches new Badera collection to support artisans

India’s largest D2C fashion brand Bewakoof.com paid homage to heritage’, by announcing the ‘Badera’ collection with a complete range of fashion apparels for men and women. Badera collection includes close to 100 unique SKUs with a wide variety of prints, patterns and colour options.

Badera is an Indo-fusion collection. It aims to make its presence felt through handmade printing, earthy tones and a soothing colour palette with the use of lightweight fabrics. The designers have attempted to build a modern take on the classic prints by adding fashion shirts, tops and dresses. The product range is priced between INR 699-999. The collection will also cater to the plus size customers.

Prabhkiran Singh, Founder CEO, Bewakoof says, “We stand for ‘Vocal for Local’. For us, that not only means manufacturing, but also the designing, artisans, and heritage. The more you fly the more the urge to be rooted. This is our back to the roots moment and movement.”

Amit Mahajan Design Head, Bewakoof says, “We have always been in awe of Indian artisans, there is so much to admire about their skills and spirit. It is truly world-class. Through this collection, our attempt is to bring our heritage to life and make it contemporary for our audience through striking colours and elements. With this collection inspired from the textile treasure of this desert state – we have tried to write a new tale this autumn.”

Bewakoof recently announced that it is also entering into the beauty products market by launching nearly four dozen personal care products. Under the Cosmos brand, the company will sell products ranging from creams and aftershave to bath salts and serums on its own portal as well as other marketplaces.