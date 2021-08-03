Neeru’s campaign promotes vaccination drive

Neeru’s, omnichannel platform for the latest Indian and ethnic wear is running a campaign to push the vaccination drive. The campaign aims to create awareness and encourage people to get inoculated as soon as possible, and to remove vaccine hesitancy.

The brand is offering a 15 per cent discount to all the customers who have been vaccinated. As per the official statement, the company wants to promote the message to be #BeResponsible and #BeSafe.

Avnish Kumar, Managing Director at Neerus Ensembles Private Limited stated “Lets educate vaccination, lets educate safety, with oneness we can…”

“We at Neeru’s, strongly believe that it is not only the responsibility of the government to spread awareness on these initiatives but also ours,” he added further.

Last year in April, the company also started a movement to provide masks to people in an effort to fight COVID-19.

Founded by Late Harish Kumar, the company which initially started with embroidery and intricate designs, offers a wide range of Indian ethnic fashion. Currently present in 15 cities across India, the brand has also made a debut in international markets, launching a store in Dubai. Going forward, the brand plans to take this ethnic journey to all prominent and cash rich cities of India making ethnic fashion available to women of all age groups.