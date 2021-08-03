PM launches e-Rupi to deliver direct benefits to beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narender Modi has just unveiled a digital payment platform solution e-Rupi via a video conferencing platform. He mentioned that this voucher-based system for the app, will play a huge role in making DBT (direct benefit transfer) more effective for digital transactions and will give a new dimension to digital governance. This platform will be a step ahead of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

The e-Rupi platform has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the National Health Authority with an aim to deliver benefits to the beneficiaries through QR code or in a form of SMS string.

This payment-platform will act like a prepaid gift voucher that can be redeemed at specific centers, without using any mobile payment or internet banking. e-Rupi will connect the service providers to the beneficiaries in a digital manner where no leak of service is involved.

PM also talked about earlier technology being available to only rich people but now it is for every section of the society.

“For reaching today’s unique product, the foundation was prepared over the years by creating the JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) system, which connected mobile and Aadhaar. Benefits of JAM took some time to be visible to people and we saw how we could help the needy during the lockdown period while other countries were struggling to help their people,” he said via video conferencing.

He stated that till now INR 17.5 crores have been transferred to beneficiaries via DBT through 300 schemes. And, INR 1.78 crore has been prevented from going into the wrong hands.

PM also tweeted from his official handle “Thanks to technology, things that were earlier deemed impossible have become a reality. Through eRUPI, numerous tech solutions, particularly in healthcare will be available”

According to the government, initially, e-Rupi will help to support the vaccine drive and ensure leak-proof services of providing drugs and nutritional support.