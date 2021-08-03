Bikano introduces new sub brand ‘Fatax’

Snacks major Bikano has taken the license for India’s most popular kids-show character, Chhota Bheem to launch its extruded products range. The range of products which includes Ringz, Puffees, Cheese Balls, Pasta Crunch and Jungle Safari, aims to augment Bikano’s presence in the rapidly growing ‘western snacks’ market of 16000 crore where extrudes has witnessed plenty of growth and continues to expand at 23-25 per cent.

In India, extrudes snacks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20 percent by 2024. The major factors driving increased consumption in the extrudes snacks categories are the growing youth and young population, rising per capita income and competitive pricing as well as the introduction of smaller packs. The primary buyers in the segment are the kids and young population. Since these extrude snacking options require no preparation or cooking, they are convenient to eat at home or take to school. With a target to penetrate this growing market, Bikano plans to introduce its revamped extrude products range for children aged 3 to 10 years.

“This collaboration will help us to attract kids and children to our offerings and drive them towards more diversified, healthy snacking options. Also, if we look at western snacks, currently it is driven by chips; extrude being a small part of the category as of now. We want to drive growth in this segment as the market is ever-expanding. With our new sub-brand ‘Fatax’, we aim to deliver the best products and further develop the category in our portfolio.” said Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano.

“Also offering new products on a regular basis has been a prime focus of our brand. Apart from that, the new range is expected to give us a sales surge of up to Rs 15 crore in this fiscal,” added Aggarwal.

Speaking on looping Chhota Bheem for the launch of their extrude products range, Dawinder Pal, Head of Marketing at Bikano, said “Puffed and extruded snacks are a major trend nowadays, as it gives numerous options other than potato chips with plenty of interesting flavour combinations. However, other than taste and flavour, we need a compelling product story along with an interesting visual appeal to target kids and youngsters.”

“Chhota Bheem has high recall among our TG and this association will enableus to get an edge over our rivals and drive sales for this category. The character of Chhota Bheem will certainly create an impact that’ll resonate with kids. We will be running a digital campaign and TVC to communicate this association. We are targeting extrudes since this is the fastest-growing category within the western snacks segment.” added Pal.

To ensure the widest possible availabilityof extrude products range under a new sub-brand, Fatax, it has been stocked across the company’s general and modern trade network. It is available in a range of packaging and price points of Rs. 5 & Rs. 10.