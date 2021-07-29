Colgate Palmolive Q1 results: Net profit up by 18% to Rs 233 crore

Colgate Palmolive Q1 results: Net profit up by 18% to Rs 233...

Personal care giant Colgate-Palmolive India has reported a 17.7 per cent YoY jump in its Q1 net profit. Mumbai-based company’s profit after tax (PAT) is at Rs 233.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Colgate had posted net profit of Rs 198.2 crore for April-June quarter last year.

Its net sales grew by 12 per cent to Rs 1,158 crore from Rs 1,033.6 crore as reported in the corresponding period in the previous year. Previously, the company had also reported a 54.1 per cent jump in its Q4 FY21.

Ram Raghavan, Managing Director at Colgate-Palmolive, India said, “Despite the challenging external circumstances we are pleased with our sustained growth momentum across all categories.”

“Our disciplined approach to execute against our strategic initiatives was a key driver to deliver strong results, “ he added further.

: DOMDocument::load(http://shop.indiaretailing.com/product-category/magazine/images-retail/feed/): failed to open stream: Connection timed out inon line: DOMDocument::load(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "http://shop.indiaretailing.com/product-category/magazine/images-retail/feed/" inon line