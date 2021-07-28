Under Armour opens door to its first store in Dehradun

Under Armour, the US-headquartered premium sportswear brand has launched its first store in Uttarakhand at the Pacific Mall, Dehradun.

The sportswear brand’s Indian subsidiary had launched Under Armour India Trading Pvt Ltd. in October 2018 in the country. And, in 2019 they started a store in Delhi and now in Dehradun. All of the brand stores function on the same franchise-own model.

Under Armour initially wanted to bring sweat-wicking T-shirts to the market and set its trend, but today the brand is counted among the top premium brands in sportswear. The company has diversified its folio over the years, which today includes apparel, footwear, accessories for men and women. Today, the brand is worn and endorsed by top athletes such as Kevin Plank, Kaila Charles, etc.

Under Armour generally targets the mid-teens to the late ’30s who are into sports and fitness.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group on the day of the store launch stated, “We are glad to be associated with this young and dynamic brand, which exudes sporting & athletic energy. With this store launch, we look forward to expanding our customer base among people who are looking forward to working out and engaging in sports and believe in keeping their unique style statements intact”.

