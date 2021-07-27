Verishops debuts social shopping with Snapchat

The e-commerce business is growing at a fast pace and more and more platforms are experimenting with social commerce.

The Verishop and Snap Inc have announced the launch of Verishop Mini, a curated shopping experience that will be live on Snapchat. The users of Snapchat can use augmented reality(AR) tools to try out what is looking best on them. The announcement is made by the company that now the shoppers will be able to find AR shopping lenses on the Verishop’s Snapchat profile.

The in-app store will be experienced by 280 million Snapchat users across the world and the Verishop Mini will showcase fashion and beauty brands like Ganni, Bebe, Saie and Blume. The company claimed that the shoppers will be able to find products depending on their moods such as mid-century modern, high glamour, and boho.

Verishop co-founder & CEO Imran Khan said, “Verishop is a new kind of shopping platform, offering easy discovery of unique products through an entertaining shopping experience. We’re passionate about helping independent brands be successful and building features to help these brands connect with the consumer,”.

“We’re excited to introduce Verishop to the Snap community, and will continue to extend our platform, as we have with this partnership,” he added further.