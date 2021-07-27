Survey: Consumers eye for discounts, want it to stay for online shopping

A recent survey collected 82,000 responses from consumers from 394 districts of India. Of

which, 62 per cent of the participants were men, while the rest were women. About 72 per cent

of online consumers do not want the government to ban or intervene in sales offered on e-

commerce platforms, according to a survey. Online purchasing has become mainstream in India

with 49 per cent of consumers taking to this channel in the last 12 months, according to a

recent retail survey.

The survey was brought into light amid consumer concerns that the government's proposed

amendments to the Consumer Protection (eCommerce) rules 2020 may restrict sales on online

sites. A sizable number of consumers have been using the channel increasingly because they

have found it to be safe and convenient and it offers competitive prices with the ease of return,

the survey brought to the front.

In the context of discounts, consumers wanted the perks of online shopping to stay because

they find it more convenient and affordable.

On June 21, the government had released draft e-commerce rules under which it banned the

fraudulent flash sale and mis-selling of goods and services on e-commerce platforms, and also

made registration of these entities mandatory with the Department for Promotion of Industry.

So, with directives underway, what will get a push and what will change is yet to be formalized.