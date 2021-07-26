Vaccinated bus’ assurance from redBus to make journeys safe

redBus has in collaboration with private partner bus operators that enjoy a very high customer

rating on their platform has rolled out the ‘vaccinated bus’ service. This service will be rolled

out across 600 major routes in the country, which guarantees passengers to travel with

vaccinated co-passengers and crew.

Booking a ticket on this service requires travellers to have received at least the first shot of the

COVID-19 vaccine and they must submit proof of the same at the time of boarding, redBus said

in a statement. In order to ensure proper execution of this new system, boarding for

passengers who book their tickets on vaccinated buses will only be allowed once they produce

their ID proof and vaccination certificate at the time of boarding. The travelers will also be

informed of these requirements before the journey through e-mail and SMS. The partner bus

operator staff will physically verify the vaccination certificates/ ID proofs for all adult

passengers before boarding, with the exception of passengers aged below 18. Passengers who

fail to provide the necessary proof will be denied boarding.

redBus Chief Executive Officer Prakash Sangam said, "According to a survey that we recently

undertook with our customers, 89 per cent of the respondents said that they prefer to travel in

a bus which had all the bus staff and co-passengers vaccinated with at least one dose of the

COVID-19 vaccine."