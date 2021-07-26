InstaCart partners with Fabric to automate fulfilment

Instacart has recently signed a deal with automation specialist Fabric in order to offer micro–fulfillment solutions to the citizens of US and Canada. The news of this partnership was revealed on their official Twitter handle.

We’re excited to announce the first phase of our next-gen fulfillment initiative – combining Fabric robotics w/ Instacart's technology & shopper community to create a new solution to support retailers and a more seamless experience for customers & shoppers https://t.co/3W8Xs6FAWD — Instacart (@Instacart) July 22, 2021



Under this deal, the Fabric software and robotics linked to it will be connected to Instacart e-commerce and personal shoppers to provide fast and efficient deliveries to warehouses and retail stores. Mark Schaaf, CFO of InstaCart said “ Instacart is proud to serve as the chief ally to retailers during a time when e-commerce in North America is poised for accelerated adoption. He also added, “Our next-gen fulfillment initiative combines our robust technology suite and dedicated community of shoppers with robotics solutions to give retailers even more ways to serve their customers online.”

The technology by Instacart and Fabric’s automation will power a new fulfilling process in dedicated warehouses and retailing locations. The whole process is a combination of robotics and human touch, which will additionally add the details of the InstaCart shoppers. This move will help to quickly deliver packaged foods, household essentials, and alcohol items.

Elram Goren, co-founder, and CEO of Fabric said “Everything about their micro-fulfillment solution has been built for speed, efficiency, and elasticity to meet today’s on-demand requirements. He also added “Our software-led robotics and modular solution gives grocery retailers the flexibility to build the fulfillment solution that best fits the needs of their business. With Instacart as a partner, we see an enormous opportunity to integrate our product and services into Instacart’s e-commerce solutions to provide a compelling service offering for grocers”

Instacart, founded in 2012 provides same-day delivery services and pickup services across 55,000 stores in North America. The company claims that it caters to 85% of households in the US and 80% of households in Canada. They also have InstaCart express membership service, which provides unlimited free delivery and reduction in service fees for members. Fabric, founded in 2015 is a retail technology company that aims to enable on-demand retail for everyone.