First Grain ATM in India unveiled in Gurugram

Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chatula recently announced that Gurugram is now officially the coveted spot for India’s first food grain ATM ‘Annapurti’. The purpose of this unique ATM is to make the distribution of grains to government-run ration shops easy and hassle-free.

The main objective of this pilot project is to make sure that the right quantity of grain is sent to the right person without any hassle. The machine named ‘Annapurti’ can dispense up to 70 kg of grains within 5-7 mins.

According to reports released by the Haryana government, planning is underway to set up these grain ATMs in every government-run ration shop across the state. The ATM is linked to a biometric system and is fitted with a touch screen, where the beneficiaries of the scheme can enter their Aadhaar card number or ration card number to avail the benefits. As of now, the machine can only dispense 3 types of grains – wheat, rice, and millet.

The ‘Annapurti’ initiative is an important step put forward by the United Nations World Food program, which is working together with the Indian Government to eradicate the problem of food scarcity among the poorer section of the society.