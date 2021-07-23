Flipkart Group of Companies ramps up sustainability efforts

Myntra and Flipkart, two of the most prominent counterparts of Flipkart Group companies has announced that they will shift towards sustainable sourcing of forest-derived products and pilot alternative next-generation solutions to transition away from forests for raw materials. They will take up this effort by partnering with not-for-profit environmental organisation Canopy to extend their sustainability commitment to move towards sustainable packaging and material sourcing.

As signatories of Canopy’s Pack4Good (packaging) and CanopyStyle (fashion) initiatives, the two Flipkart Group companies will shift towards sustainable sourcing of forest-derived products and pilot alternative next-generation solutions to transition away from forests for raw materials, a statement said.

Flipkart and Myntra will, over the next three years, focus on activities like exploring sourcing/designing of reusable/refillable shipping boxes to reduce corrugated paper and paperboard and encouraging the use of recycled, reusable and/or FSC-certified paper and packaging. The partnership will also focus on sourcing products with responsibly sourced man-made cellulosic fibres. The partners will also look at designing and implementing ecommerce, shipping, display, and wrapping systems that minimise the use of packaging materials, increasing utilisation of recycled materials in packaging, and utilising reusable packaging systems for intra-business applications.