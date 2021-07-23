Shein makes a comeback to India

Amazon will host its flagship event, Prime Day on 26-27 July this year in India and Shein is all set to enter the Indian market once again.

Shein, one of the top Chinese brands that is popular among fashion enthusiasts because of its affordability and wide range of selections across apparel, beauty and athleisure products.

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, the e-commerce platform is backed by investors such as Sequoia Capital China, Tiger Global Management, and many more. In the US market, Shein has already surpassed Amazon as the most downloaded app on both iOS and android platforms.

The news is getting a lot of attention from netizens as Amazon created a dedicated banner that clearly states that “Prime Day launches Shein”. During this period, Amazon will offer major discounts on many products and Shein items as well.

According to the reports, Amazon will take care of delivery timelines of the Shein products, solving the earlier issues regarding late deliveries.

Shein was on the list of 59 Chinese apps that got banned due to the geopolitical tensions that arose between India and China. There were several popular apps on the list such as TikTok, PUBG, etc.