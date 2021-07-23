Amazon reduces operational cost for sellers with MSF

Ecommerce major, Amazon India has announced the launch of ‘Multi-Seller Flex’ (MSF) that will help reduce operational costs for sellers in Tier II cities and beyond. With this launch, sellers can engage with local entrepreneurs to send their products to the nearest MSF site and make them available to customers across the country.

Multi-Seller Flex sites are fulfilment centers (warehouses) operated by authorised third-party service providers (local entrepreneurs). Amazon India partners with these local entrepreneurs to help sellers get access to storage space for their inventory and processing of customer orders. This will help sellers engage with local entrepreneurs in an easy way and they can more flexibly send their products to the nearest MSF site and make them available to customers across the country, the company claimed in a press statement.

Amazon is on a spree to turn things around and this news came within days of it announcing the expansion of its fulfilment network in the country with the launch of 11 new warehouses and expansion of nine existing facilities to ramp up storage capacity ahead of the upcoming festive season and the Prime Day sale. Using the nearest MSF will enable sellers to save on transportation costs associated with sending products to the Amazon Fulfilment Centres (FCs) outside their city, it added.