Zouk strengthens its ride ahead with a funding of $1.5 million

Vegan lifestyle brand Zouk has raised $1.5 million (about Rs 11.75 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners. The founders of Wow Skin Science and existing investor Titan Capital also participated in the fundraising. The company had raised seed capital from Titan Capital and founders of Beardo and Mamaearth earlier this year.

The fresh capital will be used for expansion in India and globally, strengthening the supply chain and distribution channels and extending the product line.

Founded by IIM Ahmedabad graduates Disha Singh and Pradeep Krishnakumar, PETA- approved Zouk makes laptop bags, tote handbags, slings and chain wallets using vegan leather that’s sourced and manufactured in India. The products are made by local artisans in the company’s in-house facility in Mumbai.

Hopeful about the online retail ground, Zouk mentioned that India’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) market is in its prime today, which the brand further wants to rule. E-commerce marketplaces and social media platforms the Founder mentions has been provide level playing field for challenger brands like Zouk to compete with incumbent brands, and carve their own niche. Having gained over 50,000+ customers registering a 4X growth in the last seven months, Zouk aims to double its consumer base every six months for the next 5 years.