Chumbak embarks upon its omnichannel journey with Unicommerce to boost overall sales

Chumbak has partnered with Unicommerce, to offer a seamless shopping experience to its patrons across the country. Chumbak has integrated its 70+ exclusive brand stores, marketplaces, and brand website on a Uniware omnichannel platform to capitalise on its online growth and further develop a strong relationship with its customers. Chumbak will be leveraging Unicommerce technology to ensure a flawless digital shopping experience for its customers.

The Unicommerce platform will enable Chumbak with a single dashboard to have a centralised view of orders and inventory by merging all offline and online sales channels, along with providing an AI-based robust order allocation engine to significantly reduce the order fulfillment time and enhance the customer experience.

The Omnichannel solution by Unicommerce is integrated with Chumbak’s current ERP Microsoft AX to ensure full visibility of the operations across the entire supply chain. Unicommerce has become a preferred choice of brands going Omnichannel, as the platform processes over 800k order items per day and manages 1500+ stores across India, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Speaking on that partnership Vasant Nangia, CEO, Chumbak said “We are delighted to have Unicommerce, as our Omnichannel solution provider. Chumbak is a globally inspired home and lifestyle brand and has successfully built a community of young Indians who love products with a modern aesthetic and are inspired by global culture. Since our inception, we have put customer satisfaction at the center of all that we do. Our online sales have been rising rapidly, and have accelerated with the pandemic, so there couldn’t have been a better time for us to go omnichannel! With our partnership with Unicommerce, we have integrated our offline and online sales channels to offer a great unified shopping experience to our customers irrespective of where they interact with Chumbak.”

Adding to the announcement Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce added, “We are enthralled to partner with Chumbak and enable them with technology for their omnichannel journey. We can say with confidence that the impact of Omnichannel solution will be visible across verticals with improved operational productivity, optimum utilization of inventory, faster delivery, strong business growth along with consistent customer experience. Our solutions will help Chumbak to meet the rising online demand thereby solidifying their position as the favorite brand for a modern Indian consumer looking for a colorful product with modern aesthetics.”

Over the last year, Unicommerce has established itself as a leading solution provider for brands planning to go D2C and omnichannel. Unicommerce omnichannel solutions help brands achieve faster business growth, some of the companies have been able to achieve 8X growth in a short span of 18 months.

The company is a market leader and is uniquely positioned to provide e-commerce supply chain technology cloud solutions to industry players of all sizes. Established nine years ago, Unicommerce processes over 20 per cent of India’s e-commerce volume and works with the leading retail brands across segments.