Open Secret strengthens its growth curve with funding

Open Secret has raised Series A investment led by led by Sixth Sense Ventures. The round also saw participation from existing investor Matrix Partners India. The fresh funding will be used to launch more products, build capacity, strengthen the team, scale up the capabilities in tech and expand omnichannel distribution presence.

Founded in 2019 by Ahana Gautam and Udit Kejriwal, Open Secret has seen a 10X growth over the past year driven by strong consumer demand across their expanding portfolio of products: cookies, chips, spreads, nuts and shake mix.

“We are on the path to becoming a leading snacking brand by un-junking snacks in India, which is a $10B+ category. We are excited to partner with Sixth Sense on this next phase of growth and leverage their expertise in the consumer sector, and to continue to build upon our partnership with Matrix. Today, as we mark this milestone, we pledge to continue what we started on Day 1 – make every Indian family snack better,” Ahana mentioned while talking about the funding