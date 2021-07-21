Amazon focuses on North East, launches ‘Spotlight North East’ storefront

Amazon India has recently announced the launch of its ‘Spotlight North East’ storefront on its marketplace. The store front will enhance visibility of unique local products and hidden gems from the region and showcase them to millions of Amazon customers across India, a statement said.

Customers will be able to discover unique products from the region such as Chakshesang Shawls from Nagaland, Muga Silk from Assam, different types of weaves like the Moirang Phee from Manipur, varieties of teas and spices like the Mizo Chilli, amongst others, the statement released by the company mentioned.

The plan for this launch was announced by Amazon India during its Smbhav event. The programme aims to bring 50,000 local artisans, weavers and small businesses from North East region online by 2025, and boost exports of key commodities like tea, spices and honey from the region.

Amazon will also enable participation of artisans and weavers from the region in key sale events through the year and help generate demand for their products from customers across the country, the statement said.

The Spotlight North East programme has been designed to boost the local economy, create jobs and accelerate financial inclusion and empowerment of women across the eight states of the North East region of the country, it added.