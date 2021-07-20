William Penn reopens Bengaluru store with new brands and features

William Penn reopened its newly decorated and stocked historic store bringing much needed cheer to Bangaloreans. The store features an all new ‘ink wall’ for trying out luxury pens and a ‘personalisation station’ where customers can have their products personalised while they wait. The old store was one of Bangalore’s beloved old landmarks and the city’s intelligentsia and pen enthusiasts celebrated the reopening alongside nostalgic neighbours and curious passers-by. It lives up to its reputation as an exceptional gifting destination with shelves and cases lined with premium stationery, lifestyle accessories, tech products, excellent customer service and of course exclusive fine writing instruments. The event was graced by the presence of chief guest Dr H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman – Manipal Hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil Ranjan, Managing Director, William Penn said “We have come a long way since 2002, when we opened our doors to students and offices in Koramangala. We are excited to reopen the first ever William Penn store with a fresh outlook and over 50 globally renowned brands under one roof. The pandemic pushed everyone to lead a digital life; we look forward to reconnecting with our customers face-to-face and bringing back the simple pleasure of being able to see and hold products while shopping. There is no greater joy than putting pen to paper and experimenting with various ink colours. Walking into this store should be both an indulgence and an intimate experience, and to that end, we are offering our clients the option of personalising their selections with text.”

The establishment carries an exciting mix of new lines and brands as well as old fan favourites like Sheaffer and Lapis Bard. The handmade, locally crafted pens from artisanal brand, Ranga Pens, proved to be very popular, with many captivated by the beauty and story behind the pens.

Patrons were eager to try out William Penn’s signature experience and put luxury writing instruments like Montblanc and Sailor fountain pens to paper to see exactly why they command their premium prices.

The superb ink wall and personalisation station, where customers could get their items personalised while they watched, are two new features that made the reopening well worth the wait.