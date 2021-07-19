BigBasket now set to deliver in an hour

BigBasket is planning to pilot new initiatives, as Tata Group gets ready to launch its much-anticipated super app. BigBasket has been reported saying that it will launch express deliveries, a segment that the online grocery platform has previously experimented with but pulled back from.

Over the next two-three months BigBasket, in which Tata Digital acquired a majority stake recently, plans to introduce a quick-delivery service—typically within an hour—a category which is hotting up with well-capitalised companies like SoftBank Vision Fund-backed Swiggy investing heavily into it. The company also is planning to offer elements of omnichannel and options of native languages on the platform along with the express delivery option.

BigBasket was already capturing a big customer base with its daily initiative and the within 3-4 hour delivery initiative. However, now it is ready to get closer to the customer with the hourly delivery.