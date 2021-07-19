Andhra Pradesh retail policy aims to boost organised retail in the state

With an aim to generate employment opportunities by way of facilitating investments in retail parks, the Andhra Pradesh State government has released the Retail Parks Policy 2021-2026. The objective of the policy is to boost organised retail trade within the State in order to increase the GSDP.

The policy, to be in force for five years, eyes new investments to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore and the creation of 50,000 additional direct employment opportunities in the retail industry by 2026. The government, besides offering hand-holding to the Retail Park developers and retail enterprises set up within these parks as part of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), announced financial incentives.

Apart from appointing a nodal officer at each District Industries Centre to provide hand-holding services to retail park developers and retail enterprises set up in these parks, the government will create a customised ‘Single Desk Portal’ so that retail park developers can obtain all clearances online in a time-bound manner.

As part of the policy, the state government will work with retail companies to encourage local sourcing within the State through buyer-seller meets. Further, product distribution centres and warehouses will be treated as a service industry under the new policy. The Department of Industries, Commerce and Export Promotion will act as the implementing agency.