Amazon ready to expand its fulfilment network with 11 new warehouses

Amazon India has just revealed that it is expanding its fulfilment network in India with the launch of 11 new warehouses and expansion of nine existing facilities. This move will result in close to 40 per cent increase in storage capacity ahead of the upcoming festive season. These fulfilment centres (FCs) are located across states such as Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, a statement said.

Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres for Amazon are equipped with highly automated pick, pack and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders. While investment details were not disclosed, Amazon India said it has more than 60 FCs and more than 25 specialised sites dedicated to Amazon Fresh selection for daily essentials and grocery across the country with this expansion.

With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 43 million cubic feet of storage capacity across 15 states, supporting around 8.5 lakh sellers across India.

Amazon India’s overall fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than 10 million sq ft – which is more than the land size of 125 football fields.

The company said the FCs are being designed to make these workplaces accessible to people with disabilities as Amazon India continues to hire a diverse workforce and make the workplace more inclusive.