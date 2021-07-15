Snapdeal collaborates with FLO to bring women-entrepreneurs online

Reputed e-commerce player Snapdeal has just signed an agreement with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), and has launched an online programme to help women-led small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country digitise their operations and bring them online.

The year-long programme will be open for all FICCI women members, artisans, and NGOs associated with FICCI Flo Centres across its 17 regional centres in pan-India, the statement issued by the company revealed.

As part of the programme, Snapdeal will conduct online training and workshops for women, and induct them into selling online, it added. It will focus on sharing knowledge, helping them understand ecommerce business fundamentals and getting them familiar with related tools. The programme will educate them about building their own brands, essentials of selling online, including cataloguing, writing product descriptions, inventory, and order management.

It will also focus on teaching digital marketing to grow business and increase product reach to more customers, the statement said.

“Pandemic-led disruption has accelerated the integration of digital interactions in our day-to-day lives. Today, online channels have become an integral part of all entrepreneurial blueprints and present a compelling opportunity to connect with a large number of potential buyers in the fastest and most direct way,” Snapdeal Senior Vice President Rajnish Wahi said.