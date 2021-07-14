Patanjali records heavy turnover for FY21

Patanjali group’s turnover has touched Rs 30,000 crore last fiscal on the back of the acquisition of Ruchi Soya, which the Patanjali group acquired through the insolvency process.

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved reports revenue of Rs 3,562 Cr, the highest ever for April-September. In FY20, the group had a turnover of around Rs 25,000 crore, of which around Rs 12,000 crore came from the Patanjali group companies and Rs 13,117 crore from Ruchi Soya.

The group is aiming to make its companies debt-free in the coming three to four years, and a substantial portion of the follow-on public offer (FPO) of Ruchi Soya, which has a debt of around Rs 3,330 crore, will be diverted to pare its debt. For FY21, Patanjali Ayurved posted a turnover of Rs 9,783.81 crore, according to a statement issued by them.

Patanjali Natural Biscuits reported a turnover of Rs 650 crore, Ayurveda arm Divya Pharmacy of Rs 850 crore and food processing arm Patanjali Agro of Rs 1,600 crore during the fiscal 2020-21, the report further devlved. While, transportation wing Patanjali Parivahan reported a turnover of Rs 548 crore and Patanjali Gramoudyog Rs 396 crore during the fiscal.

The group is soon going to bring FPO of Ruchi Soya and is expecting to raise around Rs 4,300 crore. On the group’s investment plans, the statement revealed that in the coming five years, their investment would be between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore, ranging across their operations to agriculture and research.