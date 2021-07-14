ITC to double the count of its e-store and increase footprint to 14 cities

ITC to double the count of its e-store and increase footprint to...

ITC Ltd has recently reported that its e-store, which it has recently launched will be doubled in the days to follow. The e-store was started during the pandemic outbreak and is already present in seven cities with 700 plus merchandise. Now, ITC is planning to quickly double its geographical presence.

The company was also reported saying that consumer centric improvements are underway like itcstore.in dietary supplements ITC’s deep collaborations with its conventional and new-age provide chain companions, while reposing folks’s belief within the ITC model.

ITC at present sells merchandise throughout 46 classes by the e-store. This contains natural and multi-grain atta, ghee, frozen snacks and cooking pastes, luxury chocolates, ready-to-eat, hygiene merchandise amongst others. The platform has been rigorously developed with in-built capabilities of managing ambient, chilly, frozen and recent merchandise. To drive visitors, the corporate additionally runs shock affords at Rs 1 for the brand new merchandise that ITC has launched within the e-store, whereas supply is free for an order worth of Rs 750 and above.

ITC’s e-store has lately gained main success scores in an unbiased survey executed by Redseer amongst 10,000 shoppers.