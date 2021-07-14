Bewakoof steps into the beauty products arena

In a recent development direct-to-consumer (D2C) firm Bewakoof that is known for its apparel and accessories has announced that it is entering into the beauty products market by launching nearly four dozen personal care products. Under the Cosmos brand, the company will sell products ranging from creams and aftershave to bath salts and serums on its own portal as well as other marketplaces.

The company said it expects to hit sales of Rs 100 crore in 18 months and about Rs 500 crore in four years. Prabhkiran Singh, founder of Bewakoof, said the company’s track record and data showed a strong demand for differentiated beauty brands which have efficacy, fair price and don’t discriminate, or propagate the idea of a fair skin but address the problems for all skin types. “As a brand, Bewakoof has carved its space in the minds and hearts of the millennials with its fashion range of apparel, backpacks, flipflops and mobile covers. We understand our customers well, feel the solutions they need for different occasions, are a vehicle for their expressions, speak their language tone and tenor,” he added.