6-fold growth in sellers grossing Rs 1 cr+ during SBD: Amazon

E-commerce major Amazon India has logged six-fold growth in the number of sellers grossing over Rs 1 crore in sales during three-day Small Business Days (SBD) event last week, the company said in a statement.

“During the three-day event, more than 84,000 sellers received an order. About 68% of these sellers who received an order were from non-metro cities like Kodagu (Karnataka), Dholpur (Rajasthan), Eta (Uttar Pradesh), Giridh (Jharkhand), Una (Himachal Pradesh) and Tinsukia (Assam). 7,500 sellers received their highest single-day sale – an increase of over 2.8 times compared to the previous SBD organized in December 2020,” it added.

Last year for SBD in December, Amazon India had over 7 lakh sellers and 55,000 small and medium business firms had received an order.

The company said that customers from over 20,300 pin codes across the country shopped for products offered by sellers, manufacturers, start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, and local shops during SBD.

“The top-selling products include food processors, organic honey, laptop tables, weighing scales, bluetooth earphones, yoga mats, face masks, jackfruit flour, onion-based hair-care products, among others,” the statement said.