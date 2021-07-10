Amazon unveils its first ‘Digital Kendra’ in Surat

Amazon sets up its first ‘Digital Kendra’ in Surat. This Thursday Amazon launched its first ‘Digital Kendra’ in Surat, Gujarat, as part of its commitment to digitise 10 million Indian micro, small and medium enterprises by 2025. Amazon Digital Kendras are brick and mortar resource centres that will provide MSMEs information about the benefits of e-commerce and help avail third-party services such as shipping and logistics support, cataloguing assistance, digital marketing services, GST and taxation support to start their digital journey.

Speaking at the launch, Amazon India Senior VP and Country Head Amit Agarwal said e-commerce was mostly an urban phenomenon when the company had started its operations in the country in 2013.

“People would buy certain products on selected events, and it would not be common for people to pay for shipping. The seller base was new to digital, they didn’t have the skills to go online yet and on the customer side, the majority were using mobile phones to access the internet for the first time, and transactions are primarily cash,” he said.