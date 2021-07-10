Pacific Mall Dehradun welcomes back customers with discount offers

Pacific Mall, Dehradun has reopened its doors with strict SOPs and a skilled maintenance team on ground to deliver customers a safe shopping experience. Leading brands and retail stores are operating in full swing, and looking at ongoing customer sentiment, have rolled out offers like never before.

Fashion brands such as Arrow, Van Heusen and Sabhyata are offering discounts of upto 50 per cent and free products on a minimum shopping amount, to attract consumers. Van Heusen is offering additional Rs 4000 worth shopping free on purchases of Rs 19999 or more. Customers are also eligible to get a Duffel bag free on purchases of Rs 6999 and above.

Offers by Arrow include merchandise worth Rs 1000, Rs 2000 & Rs 5000 free on shopping purchases worth Rs 5999, Rs 9999 and Rs 19999, respectively. Sabhyata, a new-age ethnic wear brand, is giving discounts up to 50 per cent on their entire collection comprising Kurtis, Kurta sets, Dresses, Indo-Western tops, etc.

All staffers at Pacific have been fully vaccinated, and are undergoing daily temperature checks upon entry to the mall. Wearing mask within the premises is mandatory. Contactless sanitizers are installed at common areas, disinfection at regular intervals of common spaces, controlled customer entry at mall and each store, encouragement of social distancing practices, are some of the additional preventive steps taken by mall authorities.

Along with the fine and secure retail experience, Pacific Mall has also introduced state of the art Contactless Food Ordering and Payments app at food courts; which is still in practice for encouraging cashless payment methods at all stores and f0ood court counters. Plexi Glass screens at the checkout/payment terminals to avoid direct contact between customers and staff is an extra precaution.

Commenting on the reopening, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “We thank the government for opening mall as it will save many jobs and livelihoods of the people working in the mall. We will operate with all safety protocols and as per government guidelines. It is a feeling of extreme delight to witness positivity amongst our patrons, along with caution and care for their near and dear ones.”