Harvest Gold refurbishes brand identity in youth-oriented marketing push

For the first time in 28 years since its inception, Harvest Gold, India’s leading bakery food brand, unveiled its fresh visual identity with a new logo and packaging to strengthen its brand positioning. The new look replaces the earlier image of a toque-wearing chef carrying fresh baked buns with a vibrant and energetic motif of a rising sun. Harvest Gold’s new look is a homage to the generation who embraced the brand as a part of their lives.

From its humble beginning as a home project with a single production unit in Bhiwadi, Harvest Gold has become a loved member in countless homes across India. For a company that regards the people’s reception of their products and packaging as one of its guiding forces, the new packaging aims to make an everlasting impact in people’s minds, thus influencing their buying decisions.

“The new logo of Harvest Gold is quintessentially Indian. It has been designed keeping in mind the fact that our audience is becoming more diverse every day. The new logo resonates with the vibrant and dynamic spirit of young and effervescent India. The sun in new Logo reflects the energy and rededicated hope that inspires people to make the best of each day” says Raj Kanwar Singh, MD, Harvest Gold.

The new packaging brings several changes in the front panel of the packets, including a personalised call-out in every variant, a wider red strip, use of new-age font, better visibility of product type, and use of logo beyond the seal of the packet. Starting 9th July, the new design will be visible on all Harvest Gold products, as well as racks of the shops, vehicles, and merchandise.

The fresh visual identity aims at strengthening its already dominant presence in the market. The soothing yellow and blue colours celebrate their optimistic outlook towards life which is complemented with the vibrant red colour imparting a message of finding joy in little things. Be it a quick ‘nashta’ before work or a lazy Sunday brunch, Harvest Gold’s new look brings a refreshing wave of change, while giving them a hint of nostalgia with the products’ high-quality taste. From recreating mother’s one-of-a-kind sandwiches to coming up with new recipes, the bold yet welcoming look of the new identity will make Harvest Gold products one of the staple items in their homes and reinforce the brand ethos “Wahi Swaad, Naya Andaaz”.

Harvest Gold is one of the largest manufacturers of bread in India, and supplies 6 lakh loaves of bread every day, serving an equal number of families daily. During the two lockdowns, the company served the people of Delhi NCR and other parts of North India with its products including breads and buns, flat bread varieties such as roti, kulcha and pizza base, and rusk. The company also continued to work with its CSR implementation partners and tied up with several NGOs to deliver care and sweetness to the less fortunate.