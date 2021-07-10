Metro Brands Limited appoints Nissan Joseph as CEO

Indian fashion footwear retailer Metro Brands Limited (Company) has appointed Nissan Joseph as its Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2021.

The Company, incorporated in 1977, will continue to be helmed by its founding members Farah Malik Bhanji, Managing Director and Rafique A. Malik, Chairman.

Nissan, who holds a degree in business administration from the University of Western Sydney, joins the Company from Philippines-based MAP Active & Planet Sports Inc., a lifestyle retailer in Southeast Asia, where he was the CEO since March 2020.

During his 18 year-long experience in retail and brand management, he has held key roles for five years at Crocs, for which Metro Brands Ltd operates retail stores in India. He has also worked with firms including Payless Shoes Pty Ltd and Hickory Brands, Inc.

As of March 31, 2021, Metro Brands Ltd’s pan India network comprises 586 stores in over 130 cities with brands like Metro Shoes, Mochi, Walkway and Crocs under its banner.