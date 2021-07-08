Green Soul raises Rs 1.5 Cr in revenue-based financing from Velocity

Launched in 2016 by Ravi Khushwani, Green Soul was introduced with a mission to promote healthy sitting through its range of ergonomically designed furniture. This direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup Green Soul Ergonomics, has recently raised Rs 1.5 Cr from Velocity.in, India’s largest revenue-based financier. This is the first round of external financing the company has raised.

Green Soul manufactures ergonomic seating products that are comfortable, durable, and designed to help people achieve the best posture. According to a study, nearly 80 per cent of Indians experience back pain at some point in their lives. The pandemic and the sedentary lifestyle that has followed as a result of work from home have collectively further aggravated problems resulting from bad posture. These issues harm mental health and consequently affect productivity.

Ravi Khushwani, Founder & CEO of Green Soul, identified a gap in the Indian ergonomic furniture industry as there were no trusted brands for consumers. His personal experience with long working hours and posture-related problems further fueled his determination to build for this niche. “It is vital to have a seating setup that is comfortable and conducive to productivity. Regular office chairs do not provide adequate comfort and are not tailored to the unique shape and size of each person. Our ergonomic chairs solve this problem.”