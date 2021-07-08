Titan: Expecting slow growth for 2022

Titan in its annual report for FY2021-22 has said that the second COVID wave has proved to be a setback for its FY’22 business plans that were made with a lot of ambition, substantial excitement and passion. The company, however, said it is moving ahead with calmness and composure and is confident of overcoming all the challenges.

The company, which primarily operates in segments such as watches, jewelry and eyewear, is expecting consumer demand to be good in FY’22.

“The economic circumstances of the company’s customers (the upper middle class) are expected to be as good as in FY 2021-22 or perhaps even better, given that virtually all companies are giving out raises to their employees, with its cascading effects on other segments of the population,” the report highlighted.

The report further mentioned that the rural economy is also likely to be good on account of good monsoon rains and that will also leave a cascading positive effect on other consuming segments. Moreover, it was reported that the management of cash and the balance sheet has become well-institutionalized processes in the company, and this should hold the company in good stead to overcome tough periods.

The company, which primarily operates in segments such as watches, jewelry and eyewear, is expecting consumer demand to be good in FY’22.e company in good stead to overcome tough periods.