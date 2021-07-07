Sahaj Retail on spree to touch two lakh outlets by end-2022

Sahaj Retail Ltd, which offers e-learning, healthcare, financial and a host of other G2C (government to consumer) and B2C (business to consumer) services in rural villages plans to expand its network by setting up close to two lakh outlets by the end of 2022.

Sahaj currently has close to 1.5 lakh service centres across 23 states and provides IT infrastructure through its phygital outlets in rural markets. The company grew exponentially in FY21 because of its unique service offering and value propositions. Today it is counted among the largest distributors of products and services in rural India. They want to further scale up their presence by setting up our outlets across 30 States and adding close to two lakh service centres by 2022.

The chain provides a host of products and services, including e-learning, travel bookings and utility bill payments, among others and has recently tied up with Zee5 OTT platform to cater to the

entertainment needs of the underserved rural market. The company is also exploring the possibility of introducing telemedicine services in Sahaj centres, where rural citizens can get medical advice from a list of empaneled doctors located across the country.