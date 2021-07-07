Amazon India pushes further on diversity, launches all-women delivery stations

E-commerce major Amazon India has announced the launch of two all-women delivery stations in Kerala at Aranmula and Kodungallur operated by Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) who provide job opportunities to more than 50 women in the region.

The launch of these all-women delivery stations complements Amazon India’s efforts to increase the opportunities for women in the logistics sector whilst strengthening its Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity (DEI) commitment, the company said in a statement.

The company already has two all-women delivery stations in Chennai and Kadi, Gujarat, it added.

The DSP programme is a last-mile delivery model where Amazon India partners with Small and Mid-sized Businesses (SMBs) to deliver packages to Amazon customers.

For many partners, this programme is their first entrepreneurial venture. They leverage their local knowledge of the community and the technological support offered by Amazon India to seamlessly fulfil delivery promises to customers, the company said.

Stating that these stations are completely managed and run by women across managerial and delivery associate roles, the statement also said all associates are provided with training support across different aspects including customer service, handling packages, technology and safety.

Announcing the launch of these stations, Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Operations, Amazon India, said,”We have thousands of women who are playing important roles in our operations network and thriving in their professional lives with Amazon.”

“The launch of these two all-women delivery stations in Kerala is an extension of our continuous efforts to provide women with safe and fulfilling opportunities and we remain steadfast in our resolve to financially uplift them,” he added.

The etailing major has also created opportunities for military veterans across various functions of its operations network, enabling them to create fulfilling alternate career opportunities.