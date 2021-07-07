Pacific Mall, SDMC initiate ‘Say No to Plastic’ campaign

Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden has joined hands with South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to create awareness via a ‘Say No To Plastic Campaign’, pledging to ensure 0 per cent plastic use in the shopping centre’s retail stores and food court. The initiative launched on International Plastic Bag Free Day conveyed the message in forms of posters, LED screens, and other collaterals around the mall for drawing visitors’ attention towards harmful impact of plastic on our environment and surroundings.

In order to commence this campaign officially, SC Kashyap, Asst Commissioner South Delhi Municipal Corporation (West Zone) was present in the mall premises and handed over Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to the mall management team for smooth execution of this campaign.

The SDMC said that it will declare 20 markets as single-use plastic-free in its jurisdiction. It is to be implemented in active collaboration with RWAs, Market and Trader Associations, Industrial Associations, etc. by conducting mass awareness campaigns, workshops, rallies, posters and training.

Elaborating upon the need of such environment conscious steps, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “It is time to think global, act local by substituting the plastic bags and other necessities with a biodegradable and environment friendly substance. Humans are using millions of plastic bags a minute.”

“The solution can be switching to cloth, jute or canvas bags, same goes for the other things made of plastic. Humanity is drowning in plastic waste, it is time for us to make a choice between Mother Earth and plastic,” he added further.