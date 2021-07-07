Nike launches exclusive App to accelerate digital transformation

Giving emphasis on providing members with personalised access on a large scale, sportswear major Nike launched a free app in order to accelerate its digital transformation in South Asia and India (SEA&I). The app was launched simultaneously in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, India, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Nike is leading its growth strategy with the digital and direct businesses through new technologies, capabilities and innovations. The App connects Nike members to product, guidance, rewards and experiences, all tailored to their individual preferences. A digital Nike hub in the palm of your hand, members receive product recommendations based on what they love, with fast and secure checkout.

“The launch of the Nike App marks a critical expansion of Nike’s digital ecosystem in SEA&I,” says Sanjay Gangopadhyay, VP of Nike, South east Asia and India.

“Through this launch, we are creating meaningful relationships with our local members, and inspiring and equipping them to move,” he added.

Nike’s growing ecosystem in SEA&I allows consumers to shop on their terms — how, when and where they want. Consumers can shop at Nike stores and Nike partner stores, as well as online through the Nike App, Nike.com, SNKRS Web. Nike is also helping people make sport a daily habit through the Nike Run Club (NRC) and Nike Training Club (NTC) activity apps.

Members will have a chance to get the latest product drops, early and exclusively within the App, including weekly drops every Friday with key styles such as Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1 and Air Max. To kick off the launch, members can get early access to Space Jam products, exclusively on the Nike App.

Members will unlock exciting rewards through their personalized “Member Wallet” where they can find exclusive promotions, access to events and more. They will also have access to exclusive stories, guidance and other inspirational content.