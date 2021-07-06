Fabindia launches Home & Lifestyle Concept Store

Fabindia unveiled its first ever home & lifestyle concept store at Khan Market, New Delhi. Spread across 1900 sq. ft., the store is created and curated with a vision to offer a holistic lifestyle experience.

The store also provides a set up for the work from home concept, which is the need of the hour and is preferred by a majority of the consumers. Through its Interior Design Solutions (IDS) service, Fabindia is offering experts’ help on-ground to ensure that the visitor walk away having made the most informed purchases.

Dipali Patwa, Group Head of Brand and Community, expressed, “Home is where the heart is, and creating flexibility and adaptability in one’s own home has now become the new norm. Embracing the work from home, schooling from home, shopping from home; to outdoors in, from green to clean and filling it with enjoyable experiences is how most of us are going to enhance our spaces that we inhabit”

We are excited to embrace and redesign our homes to be spaces of living and learning, play and productivity. As we usher in the new era, where our homes will be relaxing retreats and functional productive workspaces at the same time, Fabindia has got you covered with the launch of this new home lifestyle concept store and all that it has to offer.”

With a 61-year legacy, 312 stores spread across India and 14 international stores, the brand is India’s retail platform for a wide range of products produced by artisans living largely in rural areas. With an endeavor to blend indigenous craft techniques with contemporary designs, the vision with this new store, too, is to offer affordable and aesthetically handcrafted products made of natural materials and fibers.