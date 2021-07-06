Foodhall launches Ellementry SIS in Mumbai store

Gourmet supermarket chain Foodhall has announced a strategic partnership with home decor retailer Ellementry to retail the latter’s products through the Foodhall flagship store on Linking Road, Mumbai.

As part of the association, Ellementry will have a significant presence on the second floor of Foodhall@Linking Road alongside Foodhall Cookery Studio and Sorrentina – Honestly Italian, an all-day dining restaurant. The dedicated Ellementry store within Foodhall is a testament to the rising popularity of the young brand with a glorious background. The one-of-a-kind shop-in-shop (SIS) experience comes as a definite treat to Ellementry customers who are huge patrons of its beautiful and meaningful lifestyle products.

This association marks the beginning of a symbiotic partnership between two Indian brands albeit with a modern twist. Foodhall identified the significant shift in the dining trends as consumers adjusted to eating at home instead of eating out and aims to offer them inspiration while staying in via a range of sustainable, modern and elevated homeware products by Ellementry.

The Ellementry store within Foodhall will be showcasing products based on the brand’s six standout pillars – handmade, fusion, food safety, sustainability, cultural revival, and form and function. The products include kitchenware, tableware and serveware, hand-crafted using sustainable materials like ceramics, terracotta, wood, glass, bamboo, eco-mix of papier mache, and many more.

Commenting on the partnership, Hameed Ismail Khan, Category Head, General Merchandise, at Foodhall added, “We are delighted to be partnering with a truly Made in India brand, Ellementry. Through Foodhall, we’re trying to ensure our patrons are taken care of in these trying times by innovating and offering products that inspire them to stay in and safe. We believe this partnership will prove beneficial mutually.”

“Ellementry and Foodhall share a common core belief of offering a good living and inspiring products to lead an elevated, sustainable lifestyle,” said Ayush Baid, Ayush Baid, Founder, Ellementry.